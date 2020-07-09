Volunteers hand out boxes of dairy and fresh produce to local residents impacted by COVID-19

Two well-known food agencies teamed up to help residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic this week.

Volunteers handed out boxes of fresh produce and dairy at Redemption Christian Church Jasper Campus and at the Jasper Middle School to families on Wednesday afternoon.

Dairy boxes were full of items from Prairie Farms, including French onion dip, sour cream, cottage cheese, chocolate milk, and two gallons of 2% milk.

Gleaners provided boxes full of fresh apples, oranges, cucumbers, potatoes, cabbage, and much more.

In total, Redemption Christian Church Campus Minister, Ryan Stiles, says there were able to help around 400 families at each location.

“You know, it’s great. I know there’s a need, and they don’t do this just for anyone in need. But I know there’s a lot of that especially with COVID and things that are happening whether it be a job loss or lower hours or whatever the case may be. So I think it’s a positive impact give some fresh produce to folks and you know, it works out well,” Stiles says.

Some volunteers directed traffic, while others put their muscles to the test by loading boxes into cars.

Stiles says it’s a community effort.

” We’re just happy to be a part of it. This takes a lot of people we’re thankful for Purdue Extension for getting us involved. Also, Mike Hagerdon with St. Joseph’s Catholic Church has been a big part of it and done a lot. We had a lot of people step up to where we’re at. REC was able to help us use a forklift. Krempp Lumber helped take a forklift out to the Middle School. Brent Siebert, a teacher at the middle school was a big help in organizing. So, you know, it’s a community effort,” Stiles says.

Stiles also says the Purdue Extension Office of Dubois County helped organize the event and has ordered more food distribution days in the future.

The next food distribution days are scheduled for Wednesday, July 22nd, and on Wednesday, August 5th.

Stiles says they are still working out the details about times and locations and will be in a drive-thru format.

For the latest information, families are asked to pay attention to the Redemption Christian Church-Jasper Campuses, Jasper Middle School, and Purdue Extension Office of Dubois County Facebook pages.