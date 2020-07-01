Washington Woman Arrested After Sending Spam Text Messages

A Washington woman is facing multiple charges, including harassment.

38-year-old Rikki Lyford was arrested on Monday on active warrants for Identity Deception, Counterfeiting, and Harassment.

Lyford allegedly targeted a victim in late January for supporting the Washington Schools Referendum.

Lyford created a google email using the victim name and signed the victim up for spam text messages.

The victim reports receiving 70 to 100 messages a day for three months.

Two other victims also received messages similar to these, as well as false complaints directed to their employers.

It is not known of Lyford is responsible for the actions against the other two victims.

Lyford was released from the Daviess County Security Center after posting a $2,500 bond.