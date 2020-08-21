2020 Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest winner from Loogootee honored at statehouse

A local photographer was recently recognized by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture at the statehouse.

Jason Greene of Loogootee is one of ten winning photographers for the 2020 Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest.

Winning photos were selected from hundreds of entries in four categories: Agritourism, Conservation, Faces of Agriculture, and On the Farm.

Two winners were selected in each category, along with two winners overall.

Greene won with his picture, “Sunset Flight” in the Conservation Category.

The winning photos will be displayed throughout the year in Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch’s office.

For more information and a full list of winners, visit isda.in.gov.