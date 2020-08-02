A Bloomfield man was arrested for shoplifting.

Yesterday at about 7 PM the Jasper Police was dispatched to the Walmart on Newton street because of a report of shoplifting.

The suspect left the Walmart in his vehicle but was later found.

The suspect was identified as Kenneth Phillips.

Phillips was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center.

Phillips is facing charges of theft, a Class A Misdemeanor, theft prior conviction, a Level 6 Felony, and Driving While Suspended -Prior.

Phillips shoplifted approximately $743.72 in merchandise.