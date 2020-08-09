A Jasper woman is facing charges of domestic battery.

The Jasper Police Department was dispatched to 322 South Meridian road because of reports of a physical domestic fight between the two residents.

Upon arrival, officers found the male resident with a laceration to his upper lip.

Once officers spoke to witnesses it was determined that at the residence, 44-year-old Laura Stallings, after causing a verbal disturbance, had struck the male resident in the face with a full glass whiskey bottle.

The Male resident was taken to memorial hospital to get treated for his injuries.

Stallings was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon.