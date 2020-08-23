Ardella V. Durcholz, age 82 of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 7:55 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Ardella was born in Jasper, Indiana on April 26, 1938 to Leonard and Rose (Ebert) Schepers. She married Sylvester “Bud” Durcholz on October 24, 1957 in Holy Family Catholic Church.

Ardella retired from Masterbrand Cabinets after many years of service.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, and their St. Anne’s Society.

She enjoyed being outdoors, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are her husband, Sylvester “Bud” Durcholz, one daughter; Carma Akers (Rick), Huntingburg, four sons; David Durcholz, Velpen, Thomas Durcholz, Jasper, Alan Durcholz (Pam), Ireland, and Brian Durcholz (Meghan), Littleton, CO, ten grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were four brothers; Clarence, Leroy, Ralph, and Cletus Schepers.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ardella V. Durcholz will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time on Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Charles Health Campus, the Alzheimer’s Association, or to a favorite charity.

