Charles James Staats, Jr., age 68, of Petersburg and Huntingburg, formerly of Tell City, Indiana, passed away at 10:02 a.m., on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born July 13, 1952, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Charles James Staats, Sr. and Irene (Ermert) Staats. Charles was a truck driver; a veteran of the United States Army; and a lifetime member of V.F.W. Post #2939 Winchell-Vogel Post in Tell City. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bill Staats.

He is survived by two daughters, Ellen (Matthew) Corn of Petersburg and Theodore Guerin Queen “Amy” Brooks of Jasper; one son, James Edward (Tammy) Staats of Evansville; four sisters, Doris (Charlie) Brown of Dale, Edna (Charlie) Hubert of Tell City, Sharon Staats of Tell City, and Brenda Meserve of Tell City; sister-in-law, Geraldine Staats of Jasper; step-mother, Clara Staats of Tell City; and (11) grandchildren.

Funeral services for Charles Staats, Jr. will be held at 12:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg . Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Grandview along with military graveside rites.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 noon, E.D.T., on Tuesday . Covid-19 safety protocols will be mandatory for all family and friends in attendance – these include the mandatory use of face masks, observation of social distancing, and use of hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting the facilities. The family greatly appreciates everyone’s cooperation. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com