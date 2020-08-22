City Huntingburg flushing fire hydrants

The City of Huntingburg Water Department is flushing out fire hydrants.

This process takes place between Monday, August 31st, and Friday, October 2nd at various locations around the city.

Flushing times will typically be Monday through Friday, from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Flushing is the best way to improve water quality. It is also necessary for preventive maintenance to make sure the hydrants have proper waterline functions.

Water will be safe to drink. However, residents are urged to be attentive before when doing laundry.

The Water Department advises residents to run cold water through their taps five to seven minutes to clear any discoloration.

If a resident skips this step, it may have adverse effects on their laundry.

The City of Huntingburg is not responsible for cleaning or the replacement of these items.

For more information, contact Huntingburg Director of Community Developments, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211.