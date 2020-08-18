Clearview Avenue in Jasper to Close for Concrete Replacement

Some road work is set to take place in Jasper over the next few weeks.

Clearview Ave, west of the intersection with Justin St, will be closed to all motorists beginning today for replacement of the concrete street in this area.

The length of this closure is expected to be about 3 weeks, although it could be longer, as the concrete must go through a curing process, prior to allowing traffic to flow on it.

Motorists will not have access to this portion of Clearview Ave.

The progress of this project is subject to inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.