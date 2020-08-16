Dale man facing OWI charges

Reports of excessive horn honking and revving a car engine put a Dale man behind bars.

43-year-old Jamey Smock was taken into custody after driving from JR’s Bar to a parking lot on 14th Street early Sunday morning.

Smock failed a field sobriety test and refused a chemical test.

He BAC tested .214% on a portable breath test.

Smock is in the Dubois County Security Center and faces misdemeanor charges of OWI refusal, public intoxication, and an OWI refusal infraction.

All parties are innocent until proven guilty.