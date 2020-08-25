Daviess County Has Lowest Unemployment Rate in the State for the Month of July

Daviess County continues to have the lowest unemployment rate in the state.

The county took home the top spot for the third month in a row with a July rate of 4.2%.

Martin County took home fourth place with a rate of 5.0%.

Dubois County ranked twenty-seventh with an unemployment rate of 6.1%.

Numbers for the surrounding counties include Spencer at 5.7%, Perry County with a rate of 6.7%, Warrick at a 5.7% rate, Pike County with a 7.1% rate, Crawford at 7.7%, Knox at a 6.3% rate, Vanderburgh at 8.0%, and Gibson County at 6.1%.

Orange County had the highest unemployment rate in the state for the month with a 14.3% rate.

The statewide unemployment rate dropped to 7.8% in July, which is still below the national rate of 10.2%.