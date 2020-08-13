Dubois County candidate’s eligibility challenged

More changes may come this November when it comes to Dubois County elections.

An action filed by Chairman of the Dubois County Republican Party Mark Messmer and counsel Eric Schue of Dentons Bingham Greenebaum, LLP is requesting that Dubois County Council At Large Candidate Mikayla Granados be removed from the ballot.

According to a statement from Messmer and Schue, due to Indiana law, Granados is not an eligible candidate for Dubois County Council due to felony convictions.

They are attempting to obtain a court ruling to of whether Granados is an eligible candidate. If not, they ask that Granados be removed from the ballot.