Dubois County Health Department confirms 1 new COVID-19 related death; 15 additional cases

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 1 additional COVID-19 related death and 15 additional cases.

8 of these cases were confirmed on Saturday, 5 cases were confirmed on Sunday, and 2 cases were confirmed on Monday.

This brings the county’s total to 795 positive cases and 17 deaths.

Out of these 795 positive cases, 640 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

Approximately 6,339 residents have been tested for the virus in the county.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.