Dubois County Health Department confirms 11 additional cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 11 additional cases of COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total to 758 positive cases and 13 deaths.

Out of these 758 positive cases, 581 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

Approximately 5,823 residents have been tested for the virus in the county.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.