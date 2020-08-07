Dubois County Health Department confirms 18 additional cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 18 additional cases of COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total to 676 positive cases and 12 deaths.

Out of these 676 positive cases, 428 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

Approximately 5,195 residents have been tested for the virus in the county.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.