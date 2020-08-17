Dubois County Health Department confirms 18 additional cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed 18 additional cases of COVID-19.

11 of these cases were confirmed on Saturday, 2 were confirmed on Sunday, and 5 were confirmed on Monday.

This brings the county’s total to 747 positive cases and 13 deaths.

Out of these 747 positive cases, 542 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

Approximately 5,782 residents have been tested for the virus in the county.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.