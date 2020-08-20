Dubois County Health Department confirms 2 new COVID-19 related deaths; 5 additional cases

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 2 new COVID-19 related deaths and 5 additional cases.

This brings the county’s total to 772 positive cases and 16 deaths.

Out of these 772 positive cases, 608 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

Approximately 5,972 residents have been tested for the virus in the county.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.