Dubois County Health Department confirms 8 additional cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 8 additional cases of COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total to 780 positive cases and 16 deaths.

Out of these 780 positive cases, 621 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

Approximately 6,040 residents have been tested for the virus in the county.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.