Dubois County Health Department confirms one additional COVID-19 related death

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 1 additional COVID-19 related death.

This brings the total to 13 COVID-19 among Dubois County residents.

“We mourn the death and extend our prayers and sympathies to the individual’s family and friends,” says Dubois County Health Officer, Dr. Ted Waflart, “This serves as an unfortunate reminder to all of the Dubois County community about the importance of following the recommended guidelines to stop the spread of this virus and help protect our most vulnerable neighbors. We cannot stress enough for you all to wear a mask when around others, practicing social distancing, and wash your hands frequently.”

As of Friday afternoon, there are 729 positive cases and 13 deaths.