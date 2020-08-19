Dubois County Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 related death; 9 additional cases

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed one additional COVID-19 related death and 9 additional cases.

This brings the county’s total to 767 positive cases and 14 deaths.

Out of these 767 positive cases, 601 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

Approximately 5,923 residents have been tested for the virus in the county.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.