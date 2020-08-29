Dubois County Health Department To Offer Drive-Thru High Dose Flu Clinic for Seniors

Dubois County Health Department will be offering a drive-thru High Dose flu clinic for individuals 65 years of age and older on Friday, September 4th from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm, rain or shine. The drive-thru clinic will make it more convenient and safer due to Covid-19 restrictions still in effect.

High dose flu vaccine for these individuals is covered by Medicare or private Health Insurance.

Adults will drive to the rear parking lot of the Health Department at 1187 S. St. Charles Street and present their ID and Medicare/Insurance card.

At this time, the health department is offering only High Dose Flu to senior citizens to protect the most vulnerable population.

You may call 812-481-7056 for any questions.