Dubois County ranks 22nd in nation for Census response rate

Dubois County is one of the nation’s top counties for the 2020 Census response rate.
Currently, the county has a 79.3% response rate and has ranked 22nd in the nation.
Here are the response rates by city and town in Dubois County:
- Birdseye at 63.6%
- Ferdinand at 79.9%
- Holland at 70.2%
- Huntingburg at 70.9%
- Jasper at 80.6%
Here are the response rates by township in the county:
- Bainbridge at 80.3%
- Boone at 85%
- Cass at 78.6%
- Columbia at 69.8%
- Ferdinand at 83.3
- Hall at 84.4%
- Harbison at 78.5%
- Jackson at 85.2%
- Jefferson at 75.4%
- Madison at 87.5%
- Marion at 73.1%
- Patoka at 73.4%
Spencer County is ranked 27th in the state with a 69.4% response rate.
Here are the rates by city and town in Spencer County:
- Dale has a 55.1% response rate
- Santa Claus has a 79.7% response rate
- Gentryville has a 58.1% response rate
- Chrisney has a 56.1% response rate
- Troy has a 52.2% response rate
- Richland has a 64.8% response rate
- Grandview has a 65.2% Response rate
- Rockport has a 66.1% Response rate
Here are the response rates by township in the county:
- Carter has a 64.5% response rate
- Harrison has a 78.6% response rate
- Jackson has a 66.2% response rate
- Clay has a 78.4% response rate
- Huff has a 67.4% response rate
- Grass has 64.2% response rate
- Hammond has 68.7% response rate
- Luce has 62.6% response rate
- Ohio has a 70.3% response rate
Martin County is ranked 75th in the state with a 63.0% response rate.
Here are the response rates by city and town in Martin County
- Crane has a 47% response rate
- Loogootee has a 67.5% response rate
- Shoals has a 38.6% response rate
Here are the response rates by township in the county:
- Perry Township has a 70.3% response rate
- Mitcheltree has a 47.6% response rate
- Halbert has a 51.9% response rate
- Center has a 56.2% response rate
- Rutherford has a 71.7% response rate
- Lost River has a 63.2% response rate
To view Census statistics yourself, visit 2020census.gov.
Be the first to comment on "Dubois County ranks 22nd in nation for Census response rate"