Dubois County ranks 22nd in nation for Census response rate

Dubois County is one of the nation’s top counties for the 2020 Census response rate.

Currently, the county has a 79.3% response rate and has ranked 22nd in the nation.

Here are the response rates by city and town in Dubois County:

Birdseye at 63.6%

Ferdinand at 79.9%

Holland at 70.2%

Huntingburg at 70.9%

Jasper at 80.6%

Here are the response rates by township in the county:

Bainbridge at 80.3%

Boone at 85%

Cass at 78.6%

Columbia at 69.8%

Ferdinand at 83.3

Hall at 84.4%

Harbison at 78.5%

Jackson at 85.2%

Jefferson at 75.4%

Madison at 87.5%

Marion at 73.1%

Patoka at 73.4%

Spencer County is ranked 27th in the state with a 69.4% response rate.

Here are the rates by city and town in Spencer County:

Dale has a 55.1% response rate

Santa Claus has a 79.7% response rate

Gentryville has a 58.1% response rate

Chrisney has a 56.1% response rate

Troy has a 52.2% response rate

Richland has a 64.8% response rate

Grandview has a 65.2% Response rate

Rockport has a 66.1% Response rate

Here are the response rates by township in the county:

Carter has a 64.5% response rate

Harrison has a 78.6% response rate

Jackson has a 66.2% response rate

Clay has a 78.4% response rate

Huff has a 67.4% response rate

Grass has 64.2% response rate

Hammond has 68.7% response rate

Luce has 62.6% response rate

Ohio has a 70.3% response rate

Martin County is ranked 75th in the state with a 63.0% response rate.

Here are the response rates by city and town in Martin County

Crane has a 47% response rate

Loogootee has a 67.5% response rate

Shoals has a 38.6% response rate

Here are the response rates by township in the county:

Perry Township has a 70.3% response rate

Mitcheltree has a 47.6% response rate

Halbert has a 51.9% response rate

Center has a 56.2% response rate

Rutherford has a 71.7% response rate

Lost River has a 63.2% response rate

To view Census statistics yourself, visit 2020census.gov.