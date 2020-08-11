Dubois County ranks 22nd in nation for Census response rate

Posted By: Ann Powell August 11, 2020

Dubois County is one of the nation’s top counties for the 2020 Census response rate.

Currently, the county has a 79.3% response rate and has ranked 22nd in the nation.

Here are the response rates by city and town in Dubois County:

  • Birdseye at 63.6%
  • Ferdinand at 79.9%
  • Holland at 70.2%
  • Huntingburg at 70.9%
  • Jasper at 80.6%

Here are the response rates by township in the county:

  • Bainbridge at 80.3%
  • Boone at 85%
  • Cass at 78.6%
  • Columbia at 69.8%
  • Ferdinand at 83.3
  • Hall at 84.4%
  • Harbison at 78.5%
  • Jackson at 85.2%
  • Jefferson at 75.4%
  • Madison at 87.5%
  • Marion at 73.1%
  • Patoka at 73.4%

Spencer County is ranked 27th in the state with a 69.4% response rate.

Here are the rates by city and town in Spencer County:

  • Dale has a 55.1% response rate
  • Santa Claus has a 79.7% response rate
  • Gentryville has a 58.1% response rate
  • Chrisney has a 56.1% response rate
  • Troy has a 52.2% response rate
  • Richland has a 64.8% response rate
  • Grandview has a 65.2% Response rate
  • Rockport has a 66.1% Response rate

Here are the response rates by township in the county:

  • Carter has a 64.5% response rate
  • Harrison has a 78.6% response rate
  • Jackson has a 66.2% response rate
  • Clay has a 78.4% response rate
  • Huff has a 67.4% response rate
  • Grass has 64.2% response rate
  • Hammond has 68.7% response rate
  • Luce has 62.6% response rate
  • Ohio has a 70.3% response rate

Martin County is ranked 75th in the state with a 63.0% response rate.

Here are the response rates by city and town in Martin County

  • Crane has a 47% response rate
  • Loogootee has a 67.5% response rate
  • Shoals has a 38.6% response rate

Here are the response rates by township in the county:

  • Perry Township has a 70.3% response rate
  • Mitcheltree has a 47.6% response rate
  • Halbert has a 51.9% response rate
  • Center has a 56.2% response rate
  • Rutherford has a 71.7% response rate
  • Lost River has a 63.2% response rate

To view Census statistics yourself, visit 2020census.gov.

