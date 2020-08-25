Dubois County surpasses 800 cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 9 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total to 804 positive cases and 17 deaths.

Out of these 804 positive cases, 658 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

Approximately 6,402 residents have been tested for the virus in the county.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.