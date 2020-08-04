Dye the Cause for Jasper Riverwalk Stream to Change Colors

The mystery regarding the red stream at the Jasper Riverwalk has been solved!

Last night, walkers taking the to the trails in Jasper noticed that some streams turned the color red, which brought on a cause for concern. Luckily, it was nothing bad.

According to Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide, the stream turned red after a local industry used a red dye to test their drains and just happened to overuse it.

The dye is not harmful to water or wildlife.