Electric pole utility work to restrict access to West 1st Street in Huntingburg

Another Huntingburg street is closing for a day this week.

West 1st Street between Sycamore Street and County Road 630 is closing for electric pole utility work on Thursday, August 13th.

This closure will be in effect between 8 am and 3 pm.

Drivers need to plan on using an alternate route during this time.

For more information, contact the City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211.