Former Perry County Fireman Arrested After Calling In Fake Fires

A Perry County Fireman has been arrested after calling in fake fires.

26-year-old Hunter Osborne of Cannelton has been arrested on 8 counts of False Informing, and 6 counts of Unlawful Use of 911 services.

Osborne had been allegedly calling the Tell City Police Department about fires since 2019, leading local law enforcement, fire departments, and EMS to be sent out over nothing. Osborne was an active member of the Cannelton Volunteer Fire Department when he was making the calls.

After an investigation, Tell City was able to find enough evidence against Osborne to arrest him. He was put in the Perry County Detention Center on Monday. He could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

All parties are innocent until proven guilty.