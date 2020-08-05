French Lick man killed; father-in-law behind bars after off-road vehicle accident

A French Lick man is dead and his father-in-law is behind bars after an off-road vehicle accident.

It happened northwest of the French Lick Municipal Airport on Saturday night.

32-year-old Zachary Flick stepped off a side-by-side ORV to pick up a hat and was struck by the vehicle when it came back to pick him up.

Flick then fell and hit his head on a rock, causing him to lose consciousness.

He was transported to Memorial Hospital in Jasper and then transferred to Deaconess Midtown in Evansville where he died from head injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Jeremy Parks of French Lick, says he was unable to stop after the ORV slid on wet grass.

Parks was arrested and faces felony charges of reckless homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.