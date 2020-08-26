Governor Holcomb extends mask mandate; Indiana to remain in Stage 4.5 for additional 30 days

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is extending the statewide face mask order after a recent uptick in coronavirus cases.

Holcomb announced Wednesday that the state will stay Stage 4.5 and the mask mandate will continue for another 30 days.

The current restrictions on crowd size in restaurants, bars, and public events have also been extended.

All orders will last through at least Friday, September 25th.

For more information, head to backontrack.in.gov.