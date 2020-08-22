Governor Holcomb signs executive order to increase care options for school-aged children

The state is making more options available for families in need of child care services during virtual school days.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed the executive order on Friday afternoon.

School corporations are now authorized to contract with organizations, such as the Boys and Girls Club or YMCA, to provide programs to school-age children.

This will help families who need child care while their students engage in e-learning.

The order also increases the number of school-aged children allowed to gather in a home from six to ten on school days for e-learning without requiring the child care setting to be licensed.

For more information and to read the executive order, visit in.gov.gov/2384