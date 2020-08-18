Grandview To Host Open Disc Golf Scramble to Benefit Lincoln Ampitheatre

Grandview is hosting an Open Disc Golf Scramble to benefit the Lincoln Ampitheatre.

The first Grandview Open Disc Golf Scramble will take place in a play-at-your-own-pace/schedule format between Thursday and Sunday, September 10-13, in Grandview‘s city park at 2nd and Walnut.

Registration is $30 per two-person team with all proceeds benefiting the Lincoln Amphitheatre. To register, visit www.dgscene.com/Lincoln.

The first-place team will receive a $50 cash prize, as well as a prize pack including a t-shirt, pizza, and growler fill up from River City Brew Works in nearby Rockport.

The scramble will be a total of 18 holes/two complete rounds. For the complete tournament rules as well as to register teams, visit www.dgscene.com/Lincoln.