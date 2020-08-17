Habitat for Humanity Building 18th Home in Dubois County

Habitat for Humanity is building its 18th home in Dubois County.

Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County will be celebrating this occasion at 3 PM on Saturday, August 29. This event will be live-streamed on the Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County Facebook page at facebook.com/DuboisHabitat.

During the live stream, you will hear from the future Habitat Homeowner, special guests, and volunteers.

This home will be built through a partnership with Patoka Valley School Cooperative and Vincennes University-Jasper to support the efforts of students looking to enter the local workforce by having a joint build process with Habitat volunteers, school instructors and students. They will learn and practice skills from the classroom in a real-world situation.

For more information or to support the build, please call Executive Director Michael Richard at 812-704-8441 or michael@duboishabitat.org.