Haysville Woman Steals From Pet Sitting Client

A search warrant has led to a Haysville woman to be put behind bars.

Cassandra Henke-Meyer has been arrested and charged on a Level 4 Felony Count of Burglar, a Level 6 Felony Count of Theft, a Level 6 Felony Count of Residential Entry, two Level 6 Felony Counts of Possession of a Legend Drug, and a Level 5 Felony Count of Trafficking.

On Sunday, August 2nd, Indiana State Police Jasper Post got a call about a possible burglary.

The caller said that their family had been out of town and noticed several things missing when they came back home.

As it turns out, Henke-Meyer was asked to watch the family’s pet and had been given the code to enter the family’s home.

Police received a search warrant for Henke-Meyer’s home and found all of the victim’s items, along with controlled substances that did not belong to her.

All parties are innocent until proven guilty.

The Indiana State Police are asking the public to contact them at, 812-482-1441 if you have been the victim of a similar crime.