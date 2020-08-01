Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Make It Onto USA Today’s 10 Best Lists

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari has made it onto USA Today’s 10 Best Lists.

The Voyage was voted the 4th Best Roller Coaster in the United States in USA Today’s 10 Best Coaster Poll. They ranked 7th the year before.

Splashin’ Safari was voted the 2nd best Outdoor Water Park in USA Today’s Best Outdoor Water Park Poll.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari are open daily through August 10 and will be hosting the final firework show of the 2020 season this evening at 9:00 pm CDT.

For more information, visit HolidayWorld.com or call 1-877-937-2876.