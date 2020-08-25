Huntingburg to Dedicate 4th Street Heritage Trail Project

There will be a special dedication ceremony in Huntingburg this week.

On Friday at 11:00 am, The City of Huntingburg will be joined by the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Stellar Communities Program, and other entities will be dedicating the 4th Street Heritage Trail Project.

The event will take place at the entrance to Market Street Park on 4th Street.

INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness and Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch will also join Huntingburg for the event. McGuinness will speak on the significance of the project itself. Crouch will speak on the significance of what Huntingburg has achieved as a Stellar Community.

Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner says it will “close the door” on the Stellar Process.