Indiana State Department of Health changing county COVID-19 positivity map to help educators

Indiana’s county by county COVID-19 positivity map is undergoing changes next week to help local and school officials track the spread of the virus.

The tracker will start scoring counties as blue, yellow, red, or orange to help local officials determine the best course of action.

The state looks at three key factors when evaluating a county’s COVID-19 risk: the number of new cases per 100,000 people, percent positivity for those tested, and the change in positivity from the previous week.

Counties will receive a score between 0 and 3 on each of these factors. The average will establish the county’s score.

If a county scores 0 to 0.9, it will be shaded blue. If a county receives a 1 to 1.9 score, it will be shaded yellow. If a county’s score is between 2 and 2.5, it will be shaded in orange. If the score is 2.5 or above, it will be shaded red.

If shaded in blue:

-schools can conduct all grades in person while limiting activities were social distancing is not possible.

-extra-curricular activities must follow local and state guidelines. This includes social distancing, wearing face coverings, and limiting spectators.

If the county is yellow:

-schools can conduct all grades in person but must practice social distancing; good hand hygiene, and wear face masks.

-no assemblies or activities if social distancing is not possible

-consider allowing only parents or close family to athletic events

-work with the local health department to assess if other precautions should be taken

If shaded in orange:

-grade schools can continue holding classes in person. But hybrid learning is strongly recommended for middle and high school students.

– strongly encouraged to limit extracurricular activities

-talk to parents about limiting social events outside of school

-work with the local health department to consider other aggressive efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19

If shaded in red:

-grade schools can remain in person or consider hybrid learning. Middle and high schools should consider virtual learning options.

-no assemblies or large group activities

-extracurricular activities canceled

-discourage social events

-work with the local health department to consider implementing other aggressive preventative efforts in schools and communities

The map will be available at coronavirus.in.gov next week.