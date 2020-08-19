Indiana State Police Jasper Post to Participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Labor Day Weekend

Troopers from the Indiana State Police Jasper Post will be participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Now through Labor Day, troopers will be working overtime patrols, seeking out drunk drivers and showing zero tolerance for anyone driving impaired.

These patrols are supported with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration distributed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

In 2018, there were just under 4,000 alcohol-impaired collisions in Indiana, resulting in 83 fatalities. Of those, 48 collisions and one fatality occurred during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. Additionally, drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and having their license suspended for up to one year.

To avoid getting arrested, the Indiana State Police recommends planning a safe and sober ride home before consuming alcohol. Even if only one drink is consumed, designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride-share service, public transportation, or taxi to get home safely. Remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Additionally, don’t let someone get behind the wheel if that person has been drinking. Take their keys and help make arrangements to get them home safely. Motorists that encounter a drunk driver on the road are encouraged to call 911.

For more information about the campaign and additional safety tips, visit www.nhtsa.gov/drivesober.