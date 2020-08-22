Indiana unemployment rate drops by three percent

Indiana’s unemployment rate continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s rate dropped to 7.8% for July, which is still below the national rate of 10.2%.

This comes after the state’s rate jumped to 11.2% in June.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 75,741 over the previous month.

This was a result of a decrease of 117,983 unemployed residents and a 42,242 increase in employed residents.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.31 million.

The state’s 62.8% labor force participation rate is above the national rate of 61.4%.