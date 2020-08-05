Jasper Chamber of Commerce accepting 2020 President’s Community Excellence Award nominations

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its 2020 President’s Community Excellence Award.

The President of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors presents the award every year.

This award recognizes an individual who generously contributed his or her time, talents, or resources to the Jasper community.

The award is open to everyone and honors those who “make a difference.”

All nominations are judged by a committee drawn from the current Jasper Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

This year’s award will be presented by Chamber Board President, Rachel Levin, sometime this fall. A date will be announced in the coming weeks.

The nomination deadline is Tuesday, September 1st.

Nomination forms are available at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce and must include two things:

A letter up to one page explaining why you nominated the individual

A biography of the individual explaining what he or she has done for the community. Be specific when explaining the areas of Community Support and Involvement, Business Excellence, Leadership Skills, and Creativity.

Nominations submitted in previous years are encouraged to be submitted again this year for consideration.

Other Award Winners include Bob Siebert, Anne Heeke, Jim Stenftenagel, Ed Rumbach, Bob Gramelspacher, Patty Cox, Bob Steffe, Rich Eckerle, Norbert Eckerle, Leon Fleck, Dave Buehler, Dan Mundy, Lynn Krodel, Ken Sendelweck, Ken Sternberg & Maureen Braun, Donnie Lichlyter, Dr. Nancy Otte, Gervase Schwenk, Joe Rohleder, Bernie Vogler, John Siebert, Becky Beckman, Mike Jones, Mike Ackerman, Dan Fritch, John Seng, Dean Vonderheide and Bob Bleemel.

For more information, call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at (812)-482-6866 or visit jasperin.org.