Jasper Chamber of Commerce to hold special workshop in September

Posted By: Ann Powell August 8, 2020

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana Small Business Development Center are hosting a special workshop next month.

By attending, you’ll have a chance to hear bestselling author, Chip Helm, explain how “Personal Branding” is all about your reputation.

Helm has over 34-years of experience in the medical sales field and will teach you how:

  • Rethink your everyday conversations to foster growth opportunities.
  • Build relationships both personally and professionally.
  • Create a plan to approach conversations as sales opportunities.
  • Start to think of your conversations as a time to build your personal brand

This workshop can also help any business affected by COVID-19 rebuild vital industry and customer relationships.

The ZOOM event is scheduled for 11:30 am until 1 pm on Wednesday, September 9th, and is free.

To register, Click here.

 

