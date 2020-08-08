Jasper Chamber of Commerce to hold special workshop in September

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana Small Business Development Center are hosting a special workshop next month.

By attending, you’ll have a chance to hear bestselling author, Chip Helm, explain how “Personal Branding” is all about your reputation.

Helm has over 34-years of experience in the medical sales field and will teach you how:

Rethink your everyday conversations to foster growth opportunities.

Build relationships both personally and professionally.

Create a plan to approach conversations as sales opportunities.

Start to think of your conversations as a time to build your personal brand

This workshop can also help any business affected by COVID-19 rebuild vital industry and customer relationships.

The ZOOM event is scheduled for 11:30 am until 1 pm on Wednesday, September 9th, and is free.

