Jasper Community Arts Announces 2021 Exhibit Line-Up For Thyen-Clark Cultural Center; To Feature Art from John Mellencamp

Jasper Community Arts is excited to announce the 2021 Gallery Exhibit Line-Up for the new Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. The new space will feature 3 large galleries open to the public, displaying 3 different exhibits simultaneously for a total of 18 exhibits.

JOHN MELLENCAMP

New York, NY/Bloomington, IN

January 7th– March 28th, 2021

Opening in January 2021, John Mellencamp: Paintings and Assemblages will be on display for an extended period of three months.

GERRY WUBBEN

Easley, South Carolina

January 7th– February 26th

Opening in January 2021, large charcoal drawings standing five by eight feet tall by Gerry Wubben will be on display. His drawings are extremely realistic, deeply expressive, carefully rendered in charcoal, pencil, and/or ink.

GROUP EXHIBIT

Local Artists

January 7th– February 26th

Occasionally throughout the year, a group exhibit of local and regional artists working in all media will be on display. Don’t miss out on seeing the local talent in our area.

YOUTH ART MONTH – HIGH SCHOOL

Local Elementary Student Art

March 4th– April 19th

Beginning in March, artwork of students from throughout Dubois County High Schools will be featured in the Gallery during Youth Art Month. March is Youth Art Month in Indiana and nationally. The Art Education Association of Indiana and the National Education Association have chosen March as a time to recognize and celebrate the creativity and artistic talents of our children. Art organizations and art educators are asked to come together to help local communities to highlight art education this month.

YOUTH ART MONTH – ELEMENTARY

Local Elementary Student Art

March 4th – April 19th

Beginning in March, artwork of students from throughout Dubois County Elementary Schools will be featured in the Gallery during Youth Art Month. March is Youth Art Month in Indiana and nationally. The Art Education Association of Indiana and the National Education Association have chosen March as a time to recognize and celebrate the creativity and artistic talents of our children. Art organizations and art educators are asked to come together to help local communities to highlight art education this month.

BILL WHORRALL

Shoals, Indiana

April 1st – May 21st

Local artist of all mediums, Bill Whorrall will display his acrylic paintings with the public beginning in April. For Bill, “art is a way to celebrate nature, life and to do it in a way that reflects the integrity and complexity of that life.”

KIT MIRACLE

Birdseye, Indiana

May 6th – June 25th

Local oil painter, Kit Miracle will display a series of her newest paintings, ‘The Intimate Spaces: Beach Series’. An assortment of paintings created from the observation that when people go to the beach, they stake out their little territories, and then seem to think they are invisible to the rest of the world.

BRETT ANDERSON

Evansville, Indiana

May 6th – June 25th

Opening in May, Evansville printmaking artist, Brett Anderson will display a variety of his large relief prints. Anderson sees the use of color in his work as both a joyful formal exercise and saccharine flavoring to make the content more palatable.

KRISTINA ARNOLD

Bowling Green, Kentucky

June 3rd – July 23rd

Opening in June, large mixed-media installations will fill the gallery from floor to ceiling. Kristina Arnold is an installation artist and object maker driven by the exploration of ideas, materials, and process. Drawing on her former background and interest in public health, her work investigates the intersection of art, science, and social change.

PATOKA VALLEY QUILTERS GUILD

Local Quilters

July 1st – August 20th

Enjoy another summer exhibit of work by the local Patoka Valley Quilters’ Guild. Many exquisite quilts and pieces of fiber art will be on display. The work represents a wide variety of techniques from traditional pieced and appliquéd quilts, machine or hand-stitched, to some cutting-edge art and decorative pieces.

DUBOIS COUNTY ART GUILD

Local Artists

July 1st – August 20th

The 53rd Annual Dubois County Art Guild Exhibit will be on display beginning in July. The exhibit will feature work by local artists who belong to the guild, many of whom are well known in the area. It will include work in a variety of mediums.

STACEY LEE WEBBER

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

August 5th – September 24th

Stacey Lee Webber is an American metalsmith. A native of Indianapolis, Webber lives and works in Philadelphia. Her metal work has been exhibited around the world and is in numerous private collections around the world.

JOYCE GARNER

Louisville, Kentucky

September 2nd – October 22ndJoyce Garner is a self-taught painter and longtime Louisville resident. Her floor to ceiling oil

paintings and murals will be on display starting in September.

28th ANNUAL JURIED ART EXHIBITION

Local Regional Artists

September 2nd – October 20th

The 28th Annual Juried Art Exhibit will be on display beginning in September. The exhibit includes a wide variety of media and techniques: watercolor, oil, acrylic, prints, photography, collage, sculpture, and graphite. The exhibit consists of two and three-dimensional work. Only artists from Indiana, its contiguous states or former residents can apply.

ABBY LAUX

Celestine, Indiana

October 1st – November 19th

Local Celestine artist, Abby Laux will display her oil paintings beginning in October. Her art explores a human connection to nature.

ANDREA HOELSCHER

Ferdinand, Indiana

November 4th – December 28th

Local Ferdinand photographer, Andrea Hoelscher will display her latest book series of photographs beginning in November. In this series of photographs, Hoelscher dives into the essence of books as material objects and as containers for language and text. In some images she simply explores a book for its physical characteristics, in others she alters the pages of books to engage with the words found within.

GROUP EXHIBIT

Local Artists

November 4th – December 28th

Occasionally throughout the year, a group exhibit of local and regional artists working in all medias will be on display. Don’t miss out on seeing the local talent in our area.

ROMY & CLARE DESIGNS

Jasper, Indiana

December 2nd, 2021 – January 21st, 2022

Local artists, Romy Kissel and Clare Backer Bies began creating clay creations together in 1995. A lifelong friendship led them to the creative union of Romy & Clare Designs. The two artists, together design, draw, carve, stamp, layer color, and mosaic a variety of artwork pieces.

For more information, please call the Jasper Arts Center at 812-482-3070. JCA is supported by the Friends of the Arts, Inc., the Indiana Arts Commission, through its regional partner the Vanderburgh Community Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts.