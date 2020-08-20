Jasper Man Arrested After Choking Wife; Faces Strangulation, Battery, and Drug Charges

A Jasper man is behind bars after strangling his wife.

25-year-old Jace Goepferich was arrested and charged with Strangulation, Domestic Battery, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Wednesday night, Jasper Police were called to a house on Portersville Road after a woman said she was in a fight with her husband, where he battered her and chocked her. She said her husband left on foot after the incident.

Goepferich was found a short time later with marijuana and paraphernalia.

He was taken to and booked in the Dubois County Security Center.