Jasper Trooper Promoted to Detective

The Indiana State Police Jasper Post has a new detective joining their team.

Jasper District Trooper, Ryan Conrad, was promoted to the position on Monday.

Conrad is a 20-year member of the Indiana State Police and was promoted after going through a competitive selection process.

Trooper Conrad is from Marengo and graduated from Crawford County High School in 1993 and then from Vincennes University in 1995.

He graduated from the Indiana State Police Academy on December 13th, 1999, and was assigned to the Versailles District.

He was then transferred to the Jasper District in 2001 and served as a road trooper in Crawford County.

Conrad is an ILEA Certified Instructor as well as a Field Training Officer.

He will start in his new position on August 23.