Kimball International new organizational structure plan

August 4, 2020

Kimball International is reorganizing its structure.

Connect 2.0 is designed to address the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It helps the company by building a deeper, more focused market expertise, driving revenue growth, and pivoting to maximize the opportunities that are forming in the workplace, health, and hospitality markets.

A group of leaders also took on more responsibilities to make this possible.

Executive Leadership Team members include:

  • Kourtney Smith, President of Workplace
  • Phyllis Goetz, President of Health
  • Kathy Sigler, President of Hospitality
  • Koorosh Sharghi, President of eBusiness and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer

