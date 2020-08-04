Kimball International new organizational structure plan

Kimball International is reorganizing its structure.

Connect 2.0 is designed to address the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It helps the company by building a deeper, more focused market expertise, driving revenue growth, and pivoting to maximize the opportunities that are forming in the workplace, health, and hospitality markets.

A group of leaders also took on more responsibilities to make this possible.

Executive Leadership Team members include:

Kourtney Smith, President of Workplace

Phyllis Goetz, President of Health

Kathy Sigler, President of Hospitality

Koorosh Sharghi, President of eBusiness and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer