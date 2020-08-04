Kimball International is reorganizing its structure.
Connect 2.0 is designed to address the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It helps the company by building a deeper, more focused market expertise, driving revenue growth, and pivoting to maximize the opportunities that are forming in the workplace, health, and hospitality markets.
A group of leaders also took on more responsibilities to make this possible.
Executive Leadership Team members include:
- Kourtney Smith, President of Workplace
- Phyllis Goetz, President of Health
- Kathy Sigler, President of Hospitality
- Koorosh Sharghi, President of eBusiness and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer
Be the first to comment on "Kimball International new organizational structure plan"