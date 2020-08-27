Lieutenant Governor Crouch announces 42 COVID-19 Response Phase 2 Recipients

Hoosier communities financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are receiving help from the state.

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced 42 new grant recipients from the COVID-19 Response Program on Thursday.

In total, these grants are worth over $10 million dollars and will help communities with economic recovery activities to help small businesses retain “Low-to-Moderate Income Jobs,’ or LMI.

The Southern Indiana communities receiving money include:

– Boonville is awarded $250,000 to provide $10,000 grants to businesses located in the city to retain LMI employees.

– Mount Vernon is awarded $250,000 to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses retaining full-time LMI employees.

– Washington is awarded $250,000 to help small businesses pay rent, utilities, payroll, insurances, and other costs associated with business operations.

-Fort Branch is awarded $250,000 to award $10,000 grants to businesses located in the town limits, to retain full-time LMI employees.

– Haubstadt is awarded $150,000 to help local small businesses with 25 employees or less to continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

– New Harmony is awarded $250,000 to award economic development grants of up to $10,000 per business applicant to retain full-time LMI employees.

– Daviess County is awarded $250,000 to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Priority will be given to business owners who are veterans, minorities, or women.

-Gibson County is awarded $250,000 to award grants of up to $10,000 to businesses retaining LMI employees.

– Orange County is awarded $250,000 to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses and microenterprises to retain jobs held by LMI employees, provide working capital and/or support remote work for employees.

-Posey County is awarded $250,000 to award $10,000 grants to businesses located in the corporate limits of Posey County, to help retain full-time LMI employees.

– Vanderburgh County is awarded $250,000 to provide grants up to $10,000 (each) for small businesses located within Vanderburgh County, but excluding the City of Evansville.

For more information, visit in.gov/orca.