Lincoln Amphitheatre Parking Lot to be Transformed into a Drive In for October 10th Showing of The Goonies

The Lincoln Amphitheatre will transform its parking lot into a drive in on Saturday, October 10, 2020, for a 35th anniversary presentation of The Goonies. The parking area’s gate will open at 6 p.m. central time, with the movie beginning promptly at 7 p.m. central. Should rain or other adverse weather become a factor, the movie night will take place on Sunday, October 11. As has become tradition with the Amphitheatre-season ending movie night, there will be children’s games and activities in the parking lot before the show.

Individual tickets for the October 10 drive in movie night are available for $8 and can be purchased online at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by phoning 812-937-2329.

The October 10 drive in night is presented by Friends of Lincoln State Park, a 501c3 devoted to the support and preservation of Lincoln State Park and the Col. William Jones Home. For additional information about the Friends group, including how to become a member, visit www.lspfriends.com.

“We have worked really hard this summer to provide unique, safe, and socially distant opportunities for people to be able to get out of their homes and be entertained,” said Marc Steczyk, Lincoln Amphitheatre’s director. “I think transforming the Amphitheatre parking lot into a drive in is yet another way of showing how flexible and, ultimately, how beneficial this amazing venue can be and is to the area.”

The Goonies, originally released in 1985, is about a group of kids fighting to save their home from a development company that has plans to turn the area into a country club.

All Lincoln Amphitheatre 2020 events have abided by and will abide by all current rules and recommendations from the CDC, as well as current guidelines of Governor Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan for re-opening the state. For additional information about the Governor’s plan, visit www.backontrack.in.gov. Onsite hand sanitizer will be provided courtesy of a partnership with Battle Monkey, a product of Monkey Hollow Winery & Distillery (www.monkeyhollowwinery.com).

Full concessions will be available at the October 10 drive in movie night.