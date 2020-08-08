Local family farms receive Hoosier Homestead Awards

The state is recognizing several family farms around the state.

The Hoosier Homestead Award honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana Agriculture.

Over 5,800 family farmers across the state have received the honor in the past 40 years.

The following family farms were recently honored with the award:

The Daniel Dotson Oldham farm in Spencer County received a Centennial Award;

The Francis G. Vieck II farm in Knox County received a Sesquicentennial Award;

The Hilsmeyer farms in Pike County both received Centennial Awards;

The John Jacob Roth Jr. farm in Warrick County received a Sesquicentennial Award;

The Kellams farm in Dubois County received Centennial, Sesquicentennial, and Bicentennial Awards;

The three Linstrot farms in Dubois County received Sesquicentennial Awards;

The Louis Seifert farm in Spencer County received a Centennial Award;

The Schutzius farm in Spencer County received a Centennial Award;

The Tony Ford Schroeder farm in Gibson County received a Centennial Award;

The Vogel farm in Spencer County received a Centennial Award;

The three Wyant farms in Gibson County received Centennial and Sesquicentennial Awards.

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year.

To learn more about the program and to apply for a Hoosier Homestead Award, visit in.gov/isda/2337.