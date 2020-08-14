Low-income apartment complex opens in Huntingburg

Local residents have more options when searching for affordable housing.

The Wagon Works Apartment Complex officially opened at 5th and Washington Streets in Huntingburg on Friday afternoon.

The complex’s first tenant, Gloria Huff, was given the honors of cutting the ribbon.

Huntingburg Mayor, Denny Spinner, explains what helped them form a strong foundation for the vision.

“Our guide on this was really the housing study that Dubois Strong did several years back. It helped to identify the gaps in our housing market here in Dubois County,” Mayor Spinner says.

The complex has 56 apartments, including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units. Rent prices range between $350 and $599 a month.

Each tenant has access to various amenities inside their apartment room, including a dishwasher, cable ready wifi, and hook-ups for a full-size washer and dryer.

The complex is the city’s final project of its Stellar Strategic Investment Plan.

A partnership with the Indiana Housing and Community Authority, TRI-CAP, and Paragus helped to make this vision a reality. But there were a few bumps in the road.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the furniture arrived a little behind schedule. But Spinner says that did not stop them from working hard.

“It was a challenge in many ways but we had a vision and we’ve had great partners in making that vision happen. Bringing this type of affordable housing to Huntingburg and to Dubois County was one of the top priorities in the Stellar Strategic Investment Plan. And seeing this open up today and watching people move in is very rewarding,” Mayor Spinner says.

The first tenants officially moved in on Tuesday, July 21st, but there are still lots of rooms available.

If you looking for an apartment and want to learn more, visit wagon-works-weebly.com or call the main office at (812)-684-9800.