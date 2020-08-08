Memorial Hospital to host final COVID-19 Zoom presentation Tuesday

Residents have one more chance to have their COVID-19-related questions answered next week.
The final speakers of Memorial Hospital’s three-part Zoom series are Melissa Lueken, MSW, and Heather Terwiske, MSW, LCSW.
This last session will focus on the mental health aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lueken earned her master of social work degree from the University of Southern Indiana and is currently a Crisis Intervention Specialist at Memorial Hospital.
Terwiske also earned her master of social work degree from the University of Southern Indiana.
She serves as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and is the Clinical Supervisor of the Crisis Assessment Team.
The final session takes place on Tuesday, August 11th from 11:30 am to 12 noon on Zoom.
To register, head to mhhcc.org and click on classes and events.
If you have any questions, call Memorial Hospital’s Marketing Department at (812)-996-2352.
And if you can’t tune in during this time, don’t worry! 18 WJTS TV will air the program at 7 and 9 pm the day it is presented.
