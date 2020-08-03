Memorial Neurology Associates moving to new location

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Neurology Associates are moving to a new location.

Beginning Monday, August 10th, Memorial Neurology Associates will be located in the St. Thomas Medical Center, 600 West 13th Street, Suite 205 in Jasper.

Providers include Naghma Mufti, MD, Kristi Nord, MD, Ian Stamps, MD, Emily Klein, FNP-C, and Tiffany Murrell, FNP-C.

Providers at Memorial Neurology Associates care for patients suffering from all types of neurological disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, memory loss, migraines, ADHD, stroke, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, epilepsy, and more. A provider’s referral is required.

For more information, call Memorial Neurology Associates at (812)-996-5781.