Northeast Dubois Elementary Student Gets COVID-19; All Close Contacts to Quarantine

A Northeast Dubois Elementary Student has contracted COVID-19.
The school made the announcement yesterday.
All close contacts have been identified and contacted by school officials, and these individuals are required to quarantine for 14 days.
The school will continue to do everything possible to keep all students and staff safe and are following all guidelines from the local health department.
